Nearly 7 out of 10 Filipino teenagers struggle from insomnia due to pandemic – study

A study has found that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic had been depriving nearly 7 ouf of 10 Filipino teenagers from sleep.

The study titled “Sleeping Habit Exacerbation During COVID-19 Pandemic for Teenagers Aged 15-18,” was carried out by Diego Javier M. Cordero, 17. Credo had submitted the study to the Victory Christian International School as part of his grade-11 thesis requirements. The study received the Significance Award for being timely and remarkable.

The study showed that 34.5 percent of teenagers sleep at 3 a.m. or later while 32.7% others sleep between 1 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Majority of the Filipino teenagers between 15 to 18 years of age spend only four to six hours of sleep at night during the pandemic.

In the study, fifty-five respondents took part in the online survey which was conducted from February 17 to 25 this year.

85.5% of respondents said that their sleeping habits were not healthy during the pandemic and only 14.5% said they maintain a healthy sleeping pattern.

The main reason attributed was the change in their daily routine of physically going to school every day to just staying at home while the stress and anxiety about the future and not being able to see their friends was another reason.

Lack of general exercise due to the lockdown restrictions was believed to be another reason for this. (AW)