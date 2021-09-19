JUST IN: Pacquiao to run for President for upcoming 2022 elections

Senator Manny Pacquiao has confirmed that he will run for the country’s highest position.

Pacquiao stated that he has accepted the nomination that he will run for President during the national assembly of the PDP-Laban faction led by Senator Koko Pimentel held on September 19, Sunday.

“We are ready to rise to the challenge of leadership,” Pacquiao said in his acceptance speech.

The members of the party also gave Pacquiao the authority to choose his running mate or vice presidential candidate.

“Panahon na upang manalo naman ang mga naaapi. Panahon na para makabangon ang bayan natin na lugmok sa kahirap. Panahon na nang isang malinis na gobyerno na kung saan ang bawat sentimo ay mapupunta sa bawat Pilipino,” he said.

“Sa mga nanunungkulan sa ating pamahalaan na patuloy na nagsasamantala at nagnanakaw sa kaban ng bayan, malipat na kayong magsasama sa kulungan,” Pacquiao explained.

The PDP-Laban faction led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi has nominated Senator Bong Go and President Rodrigo Duterte for the 2022 polls.

As of posting time, Pacquiao has yet to announce his running mate for the elections. (TDT)