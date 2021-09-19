Dubai removes capacity limits in elevators, physical distancing requirement in offices reduced

Employees in Dubai can now ride elevators in building offices without limits on capacity.

The Filipino Times obtained a copy of a circular from the Dubai Economy that announced the removal of the limits on the number of individuals allowed in an elevator – but stressed that social distancing must still be followed.

“Maximum capacity allowed in elevators with no limit specified on the number of people. Social distancing guidelines must be adhered to and face masks should be worn while inside elevators,” read the statement.

In addition, Dubai Economy also reduced the physical distancing between employees from two meters to one meter.

“All employees must follow the safety instructions as well as applicable precautionary measures and are advised to get vaccinated against COVID-19,” read the statement.