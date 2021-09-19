Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai removes capacity limits in elevators, physical distancing requirement in offices reduced

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Employees in Dubai can now ride elevators in building offices without limits on capacity.

The Filipino Times obtained a copy of a circular from the Dubai Economy that announced the removal of the limits on the number of individuals allowed in an elevator – but stressed that social distancing must still be followed.

“Maximum capacity allowed in elevators with no limit specified on the number of people. Social distancing guidelines must be adhered to and face masks should be worn while inside elevators,” read the statement.

RELATED STORY: Physical distancing reduced to 1.5 meters in mosques, maximum of 50 individuals allowed in funeral gatherings

In addition, Dubai Economy also reduced the physical distancing between employees from two meters to one meter.

“All employees must follow the safety instructions as well as applicable precautionary measures and are advised to get vaccinated against COVID-19,” read the statement.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

JUST IN: Pacquiao to run for President for upcoming 2022 elections

14 mins ago

Wristbands no longer required for home quarantine of international travellers, close contacts of COVID-positve cases in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago

KNOW THE LAW: Are employees entitled to encash unused leaves?

4 hours ago

Nearly 7 out of 10 Filipino teenagers struggle from insomnia due to pandemic – study

4 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button