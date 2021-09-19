Abu Dhabi teen who filmed himself driving his father’s car at high speeds narrowly escapes death

A 15-year-old narrowly escaped death after the car he drove overturned off the road.

Authorities found out that the teen had been encouraged by his father to drive even if he had not reached the legal age yet.

The boy’s friends asked him to film a video while driving the car to prove to them that he had actually been truthful about driving the vehicle.

The boy was encouraged by his father to drive a vehicle and sometimes let his son drive home from school.

The boy bragged about it to his classmates and to prove it he took the car keys without his father’s knowledge and went to a highway, where he started driving at high speed while taking a video of driving the car.

Due to a combination of distracted and reckless driving, he lost control of the car which veered off the road and then overturned.

Following this incident, the Federal Public Prosecution warned against the leniency of some fathers who allow their children to drive their cars before reaching the legal age and obtain a driving license. (AW)