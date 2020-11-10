Teenage driver succumbs to injuries from road accident in Ras Al Khaimah

The Ras Al Khaimah police reported that a 13-year-old teenage driver succumbed to his injuries, 11 days after the fatal accident in the emirate last week.

Brigadier Mohammed Saaed Al Humaidi, Director-General of the Central Operations at the RAK Police revealed that the boys had been driving at an off-road track.

“The boy lost control over the steering wheel while driving on an unpaved and unlit road,” said Brig. Al Humaidi.

Authorities stated that the unlicensed, teenage driver was with a 12-year-old boy and another 11-year-old kid during the time of the incident. The 4X4 vehicle overturned and got totally damaged.

Emergency teams rushed to the scene to rescue the boys, with the 12-year-old declared dead on the spot, while the 11-year-old escaped with minor injuries only. The 13-year-old suffered from major injuries and stayed at the hospital under intensive care for 11 days, prior to his death.

Brigadier Ahmad Al Sam Al Naqbi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at the RAK police, stated that authorities have been actively campaigning against unlicensed driving, citing that majority of the 580 road accidents were mostly caused by teenagers.