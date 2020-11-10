Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Teenage driver succumbs to injuries from road accident in Ras Al Khaimah

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 4 hours ago

Supplied photo

The Ras Al Khaimah police reported that a 13-year-old teenage driver succumbed to his injuries, 11 days after the fatal accident in the emirate last week.

Brigadier Mohammed Saaed Al Humaidi, Director-General of the Central Operations at the RAK Police revealed that the boys had been driving at an off-road track.

RELATED STORY: Underage driver, 13, causes fatal accident in Ras Al Khaimah

“The boy lost control over the steering wheel while driving on an unpaved and unlit road,” said Brig. Al Humaidi.

Authorities stated that the unlicensed, teenage driver was with a 12-year-old boy and another 11-year-old kid during the time of the incident. The 4X4 vehicle overturned and got totally damaged.

READ ON: REVEALED: UAE car accidents happen the most from 1:00-5:00 pm

Emergency teams rushed to the scene to rescue the boys, with the 12-year-old declared dead on the spot, while the 11-year-old escaped with minor injuries only. The 13-year-old suffered from major injuries and stayed at the hospital under intensive care for 11 days, prior to his death.

Brigadier Ahmad Al Sam Al Naqbi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at the RAK police, stated that authorities have been actively campaigning against unlicensed driving, citing that majority of the 580 road accidents were mostly caused by teenagers.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Etihad Credit Insurance awarded “Most Innovative Finance Solutions in Middle East 2020” for the second year in a row

Etihad Credit Insurance awarded “Most Innovative Finance Solutions in Middle East 2020” for the second year in a row

16 mins ago
Photo of PH breaches 399,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 1,347 newly infected patients

PH breaches 399,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 1,347 newly infected patients

43 mins ago
Photo of Three men caught in possession of 45kg drugs in UAE

Three men caught in possession of 45kg drugs in UAE

54 mins ago
Photo of KNOW THE LAW: AED500,000 (Php6.5M) fine, up to 25 years jail time for damaging, insulting UAE flag

KNOW THE LAW: AED500,000 (Php6.5M) fine, up to 25 years jail time for damaging, insulting UAE flag

1 hour ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close