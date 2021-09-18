Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Singapore primary schools shift to 10-day home learning after detecting over 900 COVID cases

Staff Report

The primary schools in Singapore are shifting to home-based learning for 10 days amid the detection of 935 new COVID-19 cases.

The primary students will move to home-based learning from September 27 to October 6. The 6-th grade primary students will go on a study break for a few days from September 25 before sitting for the national examination to minimize the risk of school-based transmissions.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said that they will also undertake measures to protect students who are not yet medically eligible for vaccination and “ give parents and students greater peace of mind.”

The authorities in Singapore are looking to vaccinate children under 12 years in early 2022. (AW)

