‘Online Kopyahan’: FB group accused of encouraging cheating in online learning tests

The Facebook group “Online Kopyahan” is facing complaints of encouraging cheating in online learning tests and exams.

The page, which has nearly 700,000 followers, featured test papers and questionnaires with answers.

Education Department Undersecretary Diosdado San Antonio said, “ Nakakabahala po, hindi po nakakatulong sa ating ginagawa na ang mga bata ay kailangang binibigay ang kanilang mga efforts para matutuo at hindi po puwedeng mangongopya lamang,”

“Titignan po natin kung puwede mapa-request sa Facebook, kumbaga i-deactive… kung may kapangyarihan ang kanilang organisasyon na i-down ito,” he added.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) was monitoring the page and other such Facebook pages.

NBI Cybercrime Division chief Vic Lorenzo said that they have to investigate the matter and their concern was that “whether this compromises teachers’ test questionnaires.”

He said that they are looking to find out if the tests have been compromised, “how was this accomplished?” and whether there was hacking.

Quezon City Public School Teachers Association president and grade school teacher Kristhean Navales has said that such cheating was no different from the cheat sheets used in face-to-face classes. (AW)