PHP40-M DOLE cash aid for workers lost to ‘ghost workers’

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) revealed that around P40 million worth of cash aid for workers has been lost to ‘ghost workers’.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III announced this after seeking the help of the National Bureau of Investigation after at least 100 people in Quezon City posed as beneficiaries even if they did not render any work.

The ‘ghost workers’ said they were given P1,000 to P2,000 while coordinators took the share of around P5,000 to P6,000.

Bello suspended the implementation of the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers program in Quezon City.

“Umaabot sa P30 to P40 million. Mabuti na lang nalaman namin kaagad kaya pina-suspend ko ang payout habang iniimbestigahan,” Bello said at a virtual press briefing.

Initial investigation showed that the beneficiaries did not do actual work.

“Obviously, they are not legal beneficiaries of the program,” Bello said, adding that some of the complainants were recruited by coordinators, who allegedly took the bulk of the payout.

Bello eyes possible charges of estafa and qualified theft against those responsible for the scam.