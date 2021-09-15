Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH begins distribution of National ID cards to 1.7M registered Filipinos

The Philippine authorities have said that as many as 42 million Filipinos have registered for the national ID from whom 1.7 million have received the cards.

Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) Assistant Secretary Rosalinda Bautista said that the data was collected by September 10. The people have registered online on register.philsys.gov.ph.

The national ID holders will also get the facility to open a bank account in state-run Landbank, said Bautista.

RELATED STORY: PH targets 70 million Filipinos to register for PhilSys National ID this 2021

Under the national ID program, five million Filipinos have already opened the Landbank account and the government is looking at enlisting at least 50 million Filipinos to the national ID by the end of the year.

The National Economic Development Authority is looking to ensure the widespread use of electronic payments to accelerate the digital economy. (AW)

