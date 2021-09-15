DOF backs creation of agency for OFWs, overseas Filipinos

Latest NewsNewsTFT News

The Department of Finance (DOF) is in support of the creation of the Department of Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos, an office specifically concerned with Filipinos abroad.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III made the remark during the Senate hearing on the proposed budget of the DOF for 2022.

“On this particular department, we have written our comment and we have said we support it,” Dominguez said.

Senator Joel Villanueva, who chairs the Senate committee on labor, pointed out that some senators have used Dominguez’ previous comments that economic advisors are against the creation of the new department.

Villanueva, who has been pushing for the creation of the agency, said that he will echo Dominguez’ remarks on the plenary.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier certified the measure creating the new agency for overseas Filipinos as urgent. (NM)

