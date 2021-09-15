Ateneo Martial Law Museum challenges Toni Gonzaga after Bongbong Marcos interview

TV host and vlogger Toni Gonzaga is in hot waters after her latest ‘Toni Talks’ episode featuring Bongbonb Marcos, the son of the former dictator and strongman Ferdinand Marcos.

In an open letter, the Ateneo Martial Law Museum criticized Toni over the latter’s interview with the former senator without even challenging the misinformation from Bongbong.

The museum said that Gonzaga’s vlog contributed to the whitewashing and downplaying of the atrocities during the dictatorship of Bongbong’s late father.

“Your show has contributed to the Marcos family’s attempts to whitewash their human rights violations and its proven historical record. Marcos is a lying clout chaser, desperate to change public opinion about historical facts as he has neither history nor truth to his side,” the museum said.

Toni posted the episode on Monday with an episode title ‘The Greatest Lesson Bongbong Marcos Learned from His Father’.

The museum said that the episode featured Bongbong as an approachable figure.

“Your show presented Bongbong Marcos as an amiable and approachable figure. This is also an outright attempt at whitewashing. Mr. Marcos is not and will never be “ordinary” or “one with the people,” the museum added.

They also challenged Toni to interview and get the side of martial law victims.

“May we invite you to instead talk to the victims and surviving families of the Martial Law regime? The Ateneo Martial Law Museum stands ready to facilitate your encounter with the victims of Martial Law and with the truth,” the museum added. (TDT)