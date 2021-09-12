Robredo slams Roque’s criticism of doctors over rise in COVID-19 cases

The Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday lashed out at the Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque for attacking a group of doctors for warning of a spike in COVID-19 cases in case the lockdown was lifted.

Earlier Roque drew flak as he was caught on a video lambasting a group of doctors during a recent IATF meeting while discussing COVID quarantine regulations. He later apologized after health workers took offense at his behavior. Roque is also the spokesman of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

“Okay lang na di ka agree. Pero wala kang karapatan na mam-bully, mambastos,” Robredo said in her weekly radio program when asked about Roque’s outburst.

“Kung merong tao na kausap mo na iba ang paningin sa mga bagay, wala kang karapatan na mag-react the way Secretary Roque did.”

Robredo said meetings like “these were important to harmonize views” coming from different sectors that will enable the government to reach solutions.

“Ang mga doktor na nandoon… nire-represent nila ang sektor nila kasi sila ang nangangalaga ng mga may sakit, sila na ang matagal nang nagsasakripisyo… Kung ayaw mong makinig ng contrary opinion, ‘wag ka nang pumunta doon,” she said.

Despite contrary opinions, Robredo said the opposition does not want the government to fail.

“Parang sinasabi ni Secretary Roque na yung yung oposisyon daw, gustong mag-fail ang government. ‘Di ba kalokohan? Pag nag-fail ang government, pati oposisyon damay, ‘di ba? Ang mga hanapbuhay natin, apektado. Kaligtasan natin, apektado. Sino ba naman ang gustong mag-fail ang gobyerno sa panahong ito?” she said.

“Kahit kakarampot ang budget namin, ginagawa namin ang lahat, makatulong lang…Kung merong namumulitika, sila iyon,” she added. (AW)