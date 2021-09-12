LOOK: Dubai highlights UAE’s Mars mission through massive artwork at Al Khawaneej tunnel

The UAE motorists will be able to see the Hope Probe’s Mars mission journey earlier this year every time they pass through the newly-designed Al Khawaneej tunnel in Dubai.

The tunnel is being given a facelift by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

This project is located at the intersection of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street with Al Khawaneej Street, near the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center.

The RTA said that the project “registers the moments of honour in the UAE, with the arrival of the Hope probe to Mars on February 9, 2021”.

The design is the work of Indian world artist Shahul and is in keeping with the authority’s aim to elevate the aesthetic features across its “infrastructure of roads, bridges, tunnels, and other means of transportation.”

The launch of the Hope Probe is the first step in UAE’s enterprising mission of setting up a city on Mars by 2117.

Omran Sharaf, Mars mission project director, was featured in Project Management Institute’s Future 50 list last month among young rising stars “who are changing the world with their notable work and projects.”

In February this year, the Hope probe entered the Martian orbit after a seven-month journey of 494 million kilometers making the UAE the first Arab country and the fifth in the world to reach Mars. (AW)

