KNOW THE LAW: Can I take up freelance work in Dubai during a full-time job?

Question:

I am working as a full-time graphic designer with a company in Dubai in a free zone. Can I work as a freelancer with other companies if it does not affect my work at my firm? Do I need special permission for this?

Answer:

The Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation (MOHRE) issues permits for part-time jobs with another MOHRE registered company’s employees.

As you mentioned you are working in a free zone company, no free zone authority allows freelance or part-time job in a firm other than the permitted company.

Therefore, you can’t work without a valid permit in any company.

If you are caught while working for a firm other than your company by authorities, you may be penalized.

This may also lead to deportation with a life ban.