Typhoon ‘Jolina’ displaces over 140,000 individuals, destroys Php221.6M of agricultural, infrastructural projects

The number of individuals who were affected by Typhoon Jolina has reached 140,444.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said as many as 37,022 families were affected from 891 villages in Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Soccsksargen and the National Capital Region.

From them, 5,341 families or 19,778 individuals are being assisted at 412 evacuation centers while the rest are taking shelter with their relatives and friends.

One person was also confirmed dead while 16 have been injured and seven are missing. Further the reports of 14 deaths, four injured and three missing were being confirmed.

As many as 6,575 houses were damaged by the typhoon in Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, and Eastern Visayas. Nearly 6,259 were partially damaged while 316 were totally damaged.

The damage caused by the typhoon to agriculture and infrastructure is Php190.9 million and Php30.7 million respectively. (AW)

