LOOK: PH installs new MRT-7 trains, to shorten Quezon City-Bulacan journey from 2-3 hours to 35 minutes

The Philippines continues its wave of infrastructure and transportation developments with the installation of the MRT-7 train sets.

Department of Transportation Secretary Art Tugade stated that the train sets which were bought from Hyundai ROTEM in South Korea will be used for the new train route that will take passengers from the North Avenue in Quezon City to the San Jose del Monte in Bulacan.

“Oras na matapos ang MRT-7 project, magiging 35 minuto na lamang ang biyahe ng ating mga kababayan mula North Avenue, Quezon City patungong San Jose del Monte sa Bulacan, mula sa kasalukuyang 2-3 hours,” said Tugade.

He stated that the project was first initiated by the DOTC in 2001 and that the Concession Agreement got signed in 2008. However, it was only in April 2016 – eight years after the signing of the said concession agreement, that the groundbreaking took place.

The construction of the MRT-7 route only began in August 2016.