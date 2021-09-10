PH to temporarily bar entry of travelers from 9 countries under ‘red list’

Travelers from nine countries deemed to be included in the “Red List” will be temporarily prohibited from entering the Philippines starting September 12, 12 noon until September 18, 11:59 p.m.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said this covers travelers from Azerbaijan, Guadeloupe, Guam, Israel, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Saint Lucia, and Switzerland.

All passengers coming from or who have been to the said countries within 14 days immediately preceding arrival in the Philippines are covered by the ban.

However, returning Filipinos via government-initiated or non-government repatriation programs and special commercial flights allowed under existing rules are not covered by the travel ban.

Those who have been to the nine countries within 14 days but will arrive in the country before the ban takes effect shall be allowed to enter the country but are required to undergo a 14-day quarantine period, where the first 10 days shall be at a quarantine facility and the remaining days under home quarantine in their respective local government units of destination.

“RT-PCR testing shall be conducted on the 7th day with the day of arrival as Day 1. Arriving passengers shall complete a 10-day facility-based quarantine, notwithstanding a negative test result,” Roque said.

“In the case of Filipino or foreign passengers who merely transited through any of the abovementioned countries, they shall not be considered as having come or having been to the said country, provided they stayed in the airport the whole time and were not cleared for entry by immigration authorities,” he added.