Now mask-free: Denmark lifts all COVID-19 restrictions

Denmark celebrates the end of all pandemic restrictions including wearing of face mask and social distancing.

Now completely back to pre-pandemic daily life, the country becomes the first EU country to lift all COVID-19 curbs.

As the final step in the country’s return to pre-pandemic “normal”, the vaccine passport requirement for nightclubs was dropped beginning Friday.

“We are definitely at the forefront in Denmark as we have no restrictions, and we are now on the other side of the pandemic thanks to the vaccination rollout,” Ulrik Orum-Petersen, a promoter at event organizer Live Nation, told AFP.

Since the removal of the vaccine passport requirement, workplaces have resumed operations while concerts are attended by thousands of individuals.

“We’re aiming for free movement… What will happen now is that the virus will circulate and it will find the ones who are not vaccinated,” epidemiologist Lone Simonsen told AFP.

“Now the virus is no longer a societal threat, thanks to the vaccine,” he added.

So far, 73 percent of the 5.8 million population of Denmark have been fully vaccinated.