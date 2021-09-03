LOOK: Duterte endorses lawmaker Manuel Lopez as Manila mayor bet 

President Rodrigo Duterte’s PDP-Laban has endorsed veteran lawmaker Manuel Lopez as Manila mayor in the 2022 polls.

Lopez will battle it out to take the place of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno should the latter decide to run for higher office.

Moreno is still mum on his 2022 political plans, but he is rumored to go against Duterte’s daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.

Moreno won the city’s mayoral post in 2019 defeating former President Joseph Erap Estrada.

Duterte and Moreno were recently at odds after the President criticized the past of Moreno. He urged his supporters not to vote for Moreno over his sexy photos.

Moreno fired back by saying the president should focus on the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination and not on his sexy photos which were part of his showbiz career.

“Yung mga bagay na nagawa ko sa showbiz ay mga bagay na parte ng buhay ko at hindi kinubli,” Moreno said this week.

Duterte plans to run for vice president to continue his campaign against corruption and illegal drugs.