Latest News

LOOK: Duterte endorses lawmaker Manuel Lopez as Manila mayor bet 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

PDP Laban @PTVph

President Rodrigo Duterte’s PDP-Laban has endorsed veteran lawmaker Manuel Lopez as Manila mayor in the 2022 polls. 

Lopez will battle it out to take the place of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno should the latter decide to run for higher office.

Moreno is still mum on his 2022 political plans, but he is rumored to go against Duterte’s daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte. 

Moreno won the city’s mayoral post in 2019 defeating former President Joseph Erap Estrada. 

Duterte and Moreno were recently at odds after the President criticized the past of Moreno. He urged his supporters not to vote for Moreno over his sexy photos. 

Moreno fired back by saying the president should focus on the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination and not on his sexy photos which were part of his showbiz career. 

“Yung mga bagay na nagawa ko sa showbiz ay mga bagay na parte ng buhay ko at hindi kinubli,” Moreno said this week. 

Duterte plans to run for vice president to continue his campaign against corruption and illegal drugs. 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to resign by end of September 

3 hours ago

Malacañang: Face shield policy stays until WHO says otherwise

3 hours ago

Men deemed ‘not masculine enough’ banned from Chinese TV

5 hours ago

Robredo to resume talks with Pacquiao, Moreno after quarantine 

5 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button