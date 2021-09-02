Sara Duterte names six VP wannabes who want to run as her running mate

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte has clarified again some of the statements of her father including his claim that Senator Imee Marcos wanted to be her running mate in 2022.

In a statement on Wednesday, the presidential daughter named six political personalities who have directly or indirectly expressed their intent to run for VP with her.

The list, however, did not include Imee as previously claimed by Duterte.

“This is not true. She (Imee) visited me in Davao last May 29 to personally relay her birthday wishes. So far, this is the only visit she made to me in Davao,” Sara said.

Sara named Senator Bong Go, Win Gatchalian, and Sonny Angara as among those who wanted to run as VP with her.

She said former Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. is being endorsed by her good friend Rolando Andaya.

“I have read from news reports of the possibility of a tandem: FS Bongbong Marcos,” she added.

She also said that House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez is also planning to run for VP.

Sara has yet to announce her plans in the 2022 elections, but she has been a consistent survey frontrunner on possible presidential bets.