Filipino fisher Roberto Ballon feted with Ramon Magsaysay award

A Filipino fisher and community environmentalist Roberto “Ka Dodoy” Ballon was named as one of the recipients Asia’s highest honor of the 2021 Ramon Magsaysay Awards on Tuesday, August 31.

Established in honor of the late former president Ramon Magsaysay, the prize is Asia’s premier and highest honor conferred on individuals and groups who have impacted the Asian region and the world.

The prize is considered as Asia’s equivalent of the Nobel Prize.

Ballon is the chairman of Kapunungan sa Gagmay ng Mangingisda sa Concepcion based in Kabalasan, Zamboanga Sibugay in Mindanao.

“Iniaalay natin sa mga kasama nating mangingisda lalong-lalo na sa mga maliliit na mangingisda sa Pilipinas…. Sana sa pamamagitan nito, mas lalong makilala at suportahan ang ating programa bilang maliliit na mangingisda sa Pilipinas,” Ballon said. (AW)