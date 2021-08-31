Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Filipino fisher Roberto Ballon feted with Ramon Magsaysay award

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report51 seconds ago

A Filipino fisher and community environmentalist Roberto “Ka Dodoy” Ballon was named as one of the recipients Asia’s highest honor of the 2021 Ramon Magsaysay Awards on Tuesday, August 31.

Established in honor of the late former president Ramon Magsaysay, the prize is Asia’s premier and highest honor conferred on individuals and groups who have impacted the Asian region and the world.

The prize is considered as Asia’s equivalent of the Nobel Prize.

Ballon is the chairman of Kapunungan sa Gagmay ng Mangingisda sa Concepcion based in Kabalasan, Zamboanga Sibugay in Mindanao.

“Iniaalay natin sa mga kasama nating mangingisda lalong-lalo na sa mga maliliit na mangingisda sa Pilipinas…. Sana sa pamamagitan nito, mas lalong makilala at suportahan ang ating programa bilang maliliit na mangingisda sa Pilipinas,” Ballon said. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report51 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

OFW, seafarer’s wedding cancelled after groom-to-be dies of COVID-19

12 mins ago

OFW recounts his escape from Taliban-run Afghanistan

17 mins ago

LOOK: Family buried alive, survives Bohol landslide

38 mins ago

Rez Cortez to undergo surgery over suspected liver cancer

48 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button