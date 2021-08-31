Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DFA: Nearly 23,000 Filipinos overseas have contracted COVID-19

Staff Report

Nearly 23,000 Filipinos abroad have contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported Tuesday.

As of August 31, the DFA said 22,906 Filipinos overseas have gotten the disease. Of this number, 8,609 are undergoing treatment, 12,928 have recovered or have been discharged, and 1,369 have died.

In terms of location, 12,965 of the Filipinos are in the Middle East and Africa, 5,273 are in the Asia Pacific Region, 3,651 are in Europe, and 1,017 are in the Americas.

In the Middle East, 6,568 have recovered or have been discharged, 5,478 remain active, while 919 have passed away.

“Compared to last week’s figures, the total number of COVID-19 fatalities, recoveries, and those under treatment saw a slight increase of 0.15%, 0.94%, and 0.83% respectively. The Americas is the only region that did not record new cases the past week,” the DFA said.

“The DFA continues to monitor the situation of overseas Filipinos and remains steadfast in promoting and protecting their welfare,” it added. (NM)

