Petrol, diesel prices to drop in UAE in September

The petrol and diesel prices will drop in the month of September in UAE.

The UAE fuel price committee on Monday announced fresh prices for the month of September.

Beginning September 1, Super 98 petrol will cost AED 2.55 a litre compared to AED 2.58 now.

In addition, Special 95 petrol will cost AED 2.44 per litre, compared to AED 2.47 this month, while Plus 91 petrol will cost AED 2.36 a litre, against AED 2.39 a litre.

The diesel prices will be AED 2.38 a litre in comparison to AED 2.45 in August. (AW)