BREAKING: Magnitude 4.5 quake felt at Oriental Mindoro

Residents at Oriental Mindoro experienced a magnitude 4.5 earthquake on Monday, August 30.

Reports from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) state that the quake took place around 7:28 pm (3:28 pm UAE) time and reached as far as Batangas.

Phivolcs shared its recorded instrumental intensities as follows:

Intensity III – Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro

Intensity II – San Jose, Occidental Mindoro; Mulanay, Quezon

Intensity I – Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro; Batangas City, Batangas; Lopez, Quezon

Authorities assure the public that no aftershocks nor damages are expected.