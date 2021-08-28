Newborn develops COVID-19 antibodies after mom’s vaccination

A child of a woman who got vaccinated during pregnancy has developed COVID-19 antibodies.

Katelyn Huber received the COVID-19 vaccine while she was pregnant after her doctor and nurses had “all suggested that the risks associated with COVID far outweighed any risk associated with the vaccine.”

Dr. Gregory Potts of Mercy Clinic Women’s Health said the pregnant women who are getting the vaccine not only are protecting themselves, but also pass on the antibody to the baby.

RELATED STORY: Doctors save premature infant before Filipina mom died of COVID-19 in UAE

Potts added that “we’re getting protection for mom and at least some temporary protection for the baby. “

Huber is hoping to spread the word about the need for vaccination. (AW)