JOB UPDATES: Over 1,000 vacancies for OFWs in Brunei

There are over 1,000 job vacancies — including household service workers (HSWs) and health care workers (HCWs) among others – for qualified overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Brunei.

According to the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO), there are some 20,000 OFWs in Brunei, which is on a “semi-lockdown” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Prior to our current situation, the first job they opened is for domestic workers. So there are many employers who can afford to hire domestic workers because it was quite costly. We processed quite a number and then on top of that they also need nurses, we also received requests for nurses for one job order and also for the oil and gas industry. So far we’ve signed job orders from these sectors, HSWs, nurses 200 plus, doctors around 30, and at least less than 1,000 for oil and gas sector,” said Labor Attaché Melissa Mendizabal in a virtual forum.

RELATED STORY: Philippines, Brunei reach deal to prevent double taxation

Filipino workers, Mendizabal said, are the most preferred workers by many employers there.

“Our kababayans will always be the first choice among migrant workers to work here, they really prefer Filipino workers. Some employers are even proud in saying and in telling our ambassador that you know they are very proud. Because they say Filipinos are hardworking, and caring, all praises for our workers,” she added. (AW)