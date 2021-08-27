Latest News

Three more Filipinos from Afghanistan arrive in PH

Three more Filipinos from Afghanistan have arrived in the Philippines, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported Thursday. 

According to the DFA, the Filipinos were evacuated from Kabul and transited through Doha, Qatar before arriving in the Philippines. 

“The Philippine government continues to work with governments and international partners to ensure the evacuation of the remaining Filipinos in Afghanistan,” the DFA said in its bulletin. 

So far, 185 Filipinos have already been evacuated from Afghanistan while 24 are still in the Middle East country. 

The DFA said of the 24 remaining Filipinos in Afghanistan, 16 have requested to be repatriated. 

The DFA earlier raised Alert Level 4 over Afghanistan, which means repatriation and evacuation of Filipinos in the country is mandatory. 

“Alert Level 4 is raised when there is large-scale internal conflict or full-blown external attack. Under this Alert Level, the Philippine Government undertakes the mandatory evacuation of all Filipinos in the area,” the DFA said. 

