Customer leaves nearly AED37,000 tip for staff’s hard work

A customer left behind a $10,000 (nearly AED37,000) cash tip in a restaurant in Florida as appreciation for the hard work of the staff.

In a post, restaurant Wahoo Seafood Grill in Gainesville, Florida shared that a customer asked our entire restaurant staff to come to the dining area and thanked them for working hard.

“Then something incredible happened. He told them he was giving them $1,000 each. Our staff couldn’t believe it,” the restaurant said in a Facebook post.

Wahoo Seafood Grill’s owner, Shawn Shepherd, said the generosity of the customer made him emotional.

“The last year and a half hasn’t been easy on this industry. We’re hurting and we’re exhausted, but this incredible act of kindness has restored our faith in humanity,” Shepherd said.

The restaurant owners and staff said they would “pay it forward in our own ways.”

“Even the smallest acts of kindness can have a giant ripple effect,” the restaurant said.

“We’re just a local, veteran-owned seafood restaurant doing our best to weather this storm — and this is truly the last thing we expected to happen on a regular Tuesday night,” it added.