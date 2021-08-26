Latest News

Until August 31 only: OFWs reminded on deadline of transfer of voter registration 

Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who returned home to the Philippines were reminded Thursday of the August 31 deadline for the transfer of voter registration records locally. 

Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said that under Resolution No. 10677, applications for transfer of voter registration records from overseas to the Philippines will only be until August 31, reported Manila Bulletin. 

“We’ve been having a very intensive campaign among OFWs asking them to transfer their registration (locally) because their deadline is August 31,” Jimenez said. 

“Our Comelec office in Intramuros is open even with the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) and MECQ to accommodate those who will apply for transfer,” he added. 

Meanwhile, OFWs who seek to register as overseas voters have until September 30 to do so.

“If they will get registered for the first time, they can visit the Philippine embassies and consulates to get registered,” Jimenez said. 

