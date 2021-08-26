PH gov’t repatriated 1.3M Filipinos since COVID outbreak

Around 1,375,686 Filipinos have been repatriated since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, said Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana.

In a weekly briefing with President Rodrigo Duterte, Lorenzana said 1,101,930 were overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) while 273,546 were residents returning from abroad.

He added that 3,289 were brought home from Sabah, Malaysia while 4,683 are still being repatriated.

Lorenzana said that of the 18,396 OFWs who have undergone swab tests from August 16 to 21, 909 or 4.94 per cent tested positive for COVID-19.

They were immediately quarantined in government-owned facilities.