ONE MORE CHANCE? Ex-lovers reunite at holding area for curfew violators

What was supposed to be a “detention” for violating curfew hours became an unexpected reunion for an ex-couple in Cebu last August 24.

Ex-lovers Angelica Del Socorro and Noe Delatorre Cabatuan went viral on social media after their story was shared by the City of Talisay Police Support.

The Facebook post was accompanied by a photo of the two holding hands.

According to the post, Del Socorro was surprised when she saw Cabatuan at the Jaclupan Gym which serves as a temporary holding center for curfew violators.

Upon seeing Cabatuan, Del Socorro told authorities that he was her ex-boyfriend and that she was nervous.

Authorities then jokingly asked Del Socorro to sit beside Cabatuan so she could get over her nervousness.

In a surprising turn of events, the ex-couple ended up holding each other’s hands.

Apparently, Del Socorro and Cabatuan were fresh from their break-ups with their respective partners.

The viral post so far has more than 6,400 reactions and 2,600 shares.