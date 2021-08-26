Latest News

ONE MORE CHANCE? Ex-lovers reunite at holding area for curfew violators

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Talisay Police Facebook

What was supposed to be a “detention” for violating curfew hours became an unexpected reunion for an ex-couple in Cebu last August 24.

Ex-lovers Angelica Del Socorro and Noe Delatorre Cabatuan went viral on social media after their story was shared by the City of Talisay Police Support.

The Facebook post was accompanied by a photo of the two holding hands.

According to the post, Del Socorro was surprised when she saw Cabatuan at the Jaclupan Gym which serves as a temporary holding center for curfew violators.

Upon seeing Cabatuan, Del Socorro told authorities that he was her ex-boyfriend and that she was nervous.

Authorities then jokingly asked Del Socorro to sit beside Cabatuan so she could get over her nervousness.

In a surprising turn of events, the ex-couple ended up holding each other’s hands.

Apparently, Del Socorro and Cabatuan were fresh from their break-ups with their respective partners.

The viral post so far has more than 6,400 reactions and 2,600 shares.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Until August 31 only: OFWs reminded on deadline of transfer of voter registration 

5 hours ago

Filipino, two others share AED 1 million draw prize in Dubai

5 hours ago

OFW battling cancer dies in quarantine facility

6 hours ago

6 OFWs still in detention after faking RT-PCR tests

6 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button