OFW battling cancer dies in quarantine facility

An overseas Filipino worker who was battling cancer has died while staying in a quarantine facility.

Rachelle Sagonoy died on the same day she was supposed to go home after her appeals for hospital transfer was not granted due to lack of rooms available.

According to GMA News, Sagonoy landed in Cebu on August 10 from Saudi Arabia. She tested negative for COVID-19 and was brought to a quarantine facility.

Sagonoy’s family said they pleaded for Sagonoy to be quarantined in a hospital since she was battling cervical cancer.

“Gusto ko na talagang ma-confine, sabi niyang ganon. Wala namang problemang i-quarantine siya kahit ilang araw pa ‘yan basta nasa ospital. Doon siya i-quarantine. Bakit sa hotel pa siya kailangan i-quarantine,” a related was quoted in the report as saying.

Sagonoy died on August 20. She left behind two daughters.

The family plans to file charges against the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and the Bureau of Quarantine.

“Ayaw na naming may isa pang OFW na ganito ang mangyari. Nais naming magsampa ng kaukulang reklamo sa pamunuan,” the relative added.