Filipino, two others share AED 1 million draw prize in Dubai

A Filipino is among the three people who have shared AED 1,000,000 second prize in the lucky draw in Dubai.

The other two lucky people were a Jordanian and an Indian. 

The trio won in the 39th weekly live Mahzooz draw and matched five out of the six winning numbers (9, 10, 13, 20, 43 and 46) to win AED 333,333 each.

Filipino winner Allan, 36, who works for an IT company in Dubai, said his family was thrilled to know about the prize. 

He said he chose the numbers “based on the details of the series like duration, episode number, number of minutes and seconds on the timeline.”

Prior to the latest draw, three Filipinos and an Indian national had also shared AED1 million jackpot prize in Dubai. 

 

