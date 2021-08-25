Latest NewsNewsTFT News

House OKs reso conferring Medal of Distinction to Petecio, Paalam, Marcial

Filipino boxers Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam, and Eumir Marcial are set to receive the Congressional Medal of Distinction in the House of Representatives.

This came after the House adopted the resolutions congratulating the three athletes for bagging medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Petecio won a silver medal in the women’s featherweight division, Paalam bagged a silver medal in the men’s flyweight division, while Marcial secured a bronze medal in the men’s middleweight division.

House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco earlier said winning a medal at the Olympics “was no easy feat as our boxers had to compete against the best athletes in the world.”

“Nesthy, Carlo and Eumir are considered as our national heroes in sports,” Velasco said in a statement.

The Congressional Medal of Distinction is given to Filipino achievers in sports, business, medicine, science, and other fields.

Meanwhile, the House earlier adopted a resolution awarding the Congressional Medal of Excellence to weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz for winning gold in the Olympics.

It was the first ever gold medal that the Philippines bagged in the history of the Olympics. (NM)

