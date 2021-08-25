323 repatriates from Abu Dhabi arrive in Davao

The Department of Foreign Affairs has repatriated 323 distressed Filipinos from Abu Dhabi in Davao City.

This is the fifth DFA chartered repatriation flight from UAE for the month of August and is already the twelfth repatriation flight from UAE since June 2021. This is the same period when the travel ban on the UAE was imposed.

So far 5,491 Filipinos have been repatriated from the UAE since the start of the pandemic.

“As part of health and safety protocols, all repatriates were tested and yielded negative result in the RT-PCR COVID-19 test at least fourty-eight (48) hours prior to their departure from UAE,” the DFA said in a statement.

The newly arrived repatriates will receive $200 cash assistance for reintegration.

“We are ever thankful to all our partners from the local government and agencies, our foreign service posts, host governments, as well as our people who work tirelessly and have been extra generous with their time in ensuring that our repatriations are successful. Again, we reiterate our readiness to assist all our distressed kababayans who want to go home” DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs Sarah Arriola said in a statement. (TDT)