Latest NewsNewsTFT News

323 repatriates from Abu Dhabi arrive in Davao

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago

The Department of Foreign Affairs has repatriated 323 distressed Filipinos from Abu Dhabi in Davao City.

This is the fifth DFA chartered repatriation flight from UAE for the month of August and is already the twelfth repatriation flight from UAE since June 2021. This is the same period when the travel ban on the UAE was imposed.

RELATED STORY: Lorenzana: Over 1.3 million overseas Filipinos repatriated since the start of pandemic

So far 5,491 Filipinos have been repatriated from the UAE since the start of the pandemic.

“As part of health and safety protocols, all repatriates were tested and yielded negative result in the RT-PCR COVID-19 test at least fourty-eight (48) hours prior to their departure from UAE,” the DFA said in a statement.

READ ON: Php7.5 billion more needed for repatriation of OFWs, says OWWA

The newly arrived repatriates will receive $200 cash assistance for reintegration.

“We are ever thankful to all our partners from the local government and agencies, our foreign service posts, host governments, as well as our people who work tirelessly and have been extra generous with their time in ensuring that our repatriations are successful. Again, we reiterate our readiness to assist all our distressed kababayans who want to go home” DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs Sarah Arriola said in a statement. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Dubai Police arrest ‘Raffaele Imperiale’ kingpin of Italian Organised Crime Syndicate

9 hours ago

PH Customs confiscates Php120M worth of yachts

10 hours ago

WATCH: Vilma Santos-Recto reveals how she told Luis her separation from Edu Manzano

10 hours ago

22 more Filipinos from Afghanistan arrive in PH

11 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button