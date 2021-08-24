Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Nadine Lustre returns to doing movies with Viva – lawyer

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

The lawyer of actress Nadine Lustre has confirmed that the actress returned in doing movies with Viva.

Attorney Lorna Kapunan said that Lustre has a separate contract with Viva films and the management company.

“Nadine has a separate movie contract with Viva that is still existing. What she terminated was the management/agency contract with VAA. The case is still pending since we filed a Motion for Reconsideration of the Decision of the court. Nadine is now self managing,” Kapunan said in a statement on Pep.ph.

RELATED STORY: James Reid reacts on Nadine Lustre’s rumored new BF 

Last year, VIVA Artists Agency (VAA) stood firm the controversial actress Nadine Lustre has an exclusive contract with them until June 2029.

The statement comes after the actress decided to terminate her contract with the talent agency.

In a statement, VAA, denied Lustre’s camp that it is “taking advantage” of its young artists through “oppressive and illegal” contracts.

“This is not a David versus Goliath scenario as portrayed by Atty. Kapunan. This matter is about respect — respect for the law, respect for contractual commitments, and good faith in professional relationships,” the statement said.

READ ON: Nadine Lustre spotted in New York Times Square billboard

Lustre first signed her contract with VAA in 2009 with the consent of her parents. She later on signed deals extending her contract until 2029.

VAA refuted the claims of Atty. Lorna Kapunan that Lustre can terminate the contract anytime.

“This is false. This required VIVA to invest their time, resources, and good will to hone Nadine’s talent and build her reputation. This included investing in workshops, training her talents, pairing her with an equally popular actor in a love team, producing movies and preparing her for roles that will showcase her skills as an actress, among others. As a result of VIVA’s efforts, Nadine is one of the most sought-after actresses in her generation,” VAA added. (tdt)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TECH TALK: Write a letter now, get it delivered 50 years later

2 hours ago

School buses allowed at 100% capacity in Dubai

3 hours ago

Filipino couple who allegedly earned up to Php 100M shuts social media channel to avoid taxes

3 hours ago

Rental rates in Dubai begin from AED14,000 at most affordable areas

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button