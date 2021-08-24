‘Earn Php130-165K’: 750 Pinoy nurses needed in Germany – DOLE

The Labor Department said that Germany needs some 750 Filipino nurses.

DOLE said the International Placement Service of the German Federal Employment Agency is looking for qualified applicants for the following positions:

• Intensive Care Unit

• Geriatric Care/Nursing Home/Elderly Care

• General Ward

• Medical and Surgery Ward

• Operating Room

• Neurology, Orthopedics and related fields

• Psychiatry

• Pediatrics and Neonatal Ward.

RELATED STORY: Locsin: Saudi offers to host more Filipino nurses

The Labor Department adds that nursing homes in Germany are also considered as inpatient facilities. This means that geriatric nurses may also deal with older people with varying health conditions.

The following are the qualifications for the positions:

• Filipino citizen and permanent resident of the Philippines

• Bachelor of Science in Nursing

• Active Philippine Nursing License

• At least one (1) year related professional experience (bedside) in hospitals, rehabilitation centers and/or care institutions.

• Applicants must have German language proficiency or willing to undergo German language training in the Philippines to attain Level B1 (to be paid by the employer)

• Must be able to attend the language class in November 2021-January 2022; or with B1 or B2 Language Proficiency Level in accordance with Common European Framework of Reference for Languages

DOLE said that the monthly salary for successful applicants will be from 2,300 to 2,800 euros or P135,700-165,200.

Employers will shoulder the translation of recognition of documents and certifications including medical checks.

“Bonus payment of €250 for passing the A2 and B1 on first take; visa and airfare from the Philippines to Germany shouldered by the employer; and that the employer will assist the employee in finding a suitable accommodation,” DOLE said.

Interested applicants can visit and register for appointment at: http://onlineservices.poea.gov.ph/OnlineServices/POEAOnline.aspx.

They will also need to submit their documents at the Blas F. Ople Bldg. (formerly POEA Bldg.), Ortigas Avenue corner EDSA, Mandaluyong City. (TDT)