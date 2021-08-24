Body of Filipino man found off Blajat Beach in Kuwait

Kuwait’s Salmiya Fire and Maritime Rescue Center found the corpse of an unidentified 33-year-old Filipino after he had gone missing while fishing in the area.

The body was found after nearly 33 hours of search and retrieval operation.

According to authorities, the man’s wife had told the Operations Room of the Ministry of Interior that her husband had not returned home from a fishing trip.

He had gone fishing off the Blajat Beach.

The woman had earlier informed that she feared that her husband may have drowned.

Following the information, the Salmiya rescue center immediately swung into action and found the body of the man the next day.

The officials didn’t disclose more details, but they said that the body was handed over to the forensics team.

