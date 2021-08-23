Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PhilHealth owes Php12.9 billion to hospitals in insurance claims

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

The unpaid claims by the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (Phil Health) to different hospitals have reached Php12.9 billion.

The Corporation, however, denied that it owed Php86 billion to hospitals since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shirley Domingo, PhilHealth vice president for corporate affairs, said that the P12.9-billion worth of claims are in different stages of processing.

RELATED STORY: Duterte tells Philhealth to cover COVID-19 patients in tents, isolation and swab tests

“There is no such thing as Php86 billion in claims, utang (debt) in claims,” Domingo said.

PhilHealth vice president said that of the PhP12.9 billion claims being processed, about 15 percent are COVID-19 claims.

She said that while regular claims are processed in 43 days the COVID claims remains an issue, but did not give the state insurer’s average turnaround time for the COVID-19 claims noting however that the state insurer would never reach a “zero-zero claims processing status” as it continues to process about 1 million claims a month.

READ ON: Philhealth clarifies patients in tents covered by COVID-19 packages

The PhilHealth official also clarified PhilHealth circular on the suspension of payments of claims (TSPC) stating hospitals and claimants should not be wary of the policy. She said the circular has been there since 2016 and provisions of these new circulars give them more protection.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier called on the state insurer to settle its debt to hospitals as soon as possible as facilities continue to receive more patients as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on in the country. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

UAE court orders man to pay wife AED40,000 for assault

2 hours ago

Cuban champion Ugas shows respect to Pacquiao

3 hours ago

WATCH: Dubai residents urged to adhere to traffic rules ahead of school opening

3 hours ago

Two Filipino-Americans among victims of hate crime in New York

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button