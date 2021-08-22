Duterte thanks China anew for donation of 700,000 Sinopharm jabs

(PNA) – President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday thanked China for donating over 700,000 doses of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine developed by state-owned pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm.

Duterte expressed gratitude to President Xi Jinping for China’s various Covid-19 assistance to the Philippines, including the donation of medical supplies and equipment.

“We are receiving these life-saving vaccines with much gratitude and high hopes as we continue our fight against Covid-19 and its variants,” he said in a video teleconference with Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian.

He said Beijing’s initiatives to help Manila amid the Covid-19 pandemic signify the “goodwill of the Chinese government and the deep strong relations between the Philippines and China.”

Duterte asked Huang to extend his “deepest gratitude” to Xi for the latest donation of Sinopharm vaccines.

“Before I end, may I request His Excellency, Ambassador Huang Xilian, to convey to President Xi Jinping my deepest gratitude and many, many thanks for China’s attitude to us, that even though in these challenging times of geopolitics, the Philippines will stay neutral and remain true to what we have guaranteed China at least during my term,” he said.

China has vowed to donate at least one million Sinopharm vaccines.

The Philippines received the first batch of 739,200 doses of Sinopharm vaccine at the Terminal 2 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City on Friday afternoon.

Improved vaccine rollout

Duterte said the donation of the Sinopharm jabs would help improve the Philippines’ vaccination rollout.

“These additional doses will definitely boost our efforts to ramp up our vaccination rollout and allow us to achieve herd immunity soon,” he said.

Duterte again urged Filipinos to get inoculated once their turn comes, telling them not to “waste the precious time as every single day is a risk for [them] and [their] loved ones.”

“Let us not forget that it’s still up to us to finally put an end to the pandemic. These vaccines will only work if we take them,” he said. “With your support, I am certain that we will see better and brighter days ahead and emerge stronger as one nation.”

Duterte also called on Duque, National Task Force Against Covid-19 chief and vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of the Emerging Infectious Diseases, and the Department of Foreign Affairs to ensure the “safe and effective” distribution and rollout of the vaccines amid the spread of Covid-19 variants.

“We cannot afford to be complacent, especially with the presence of the Delta variant. As President, I assure that we are exerting all efforts and will continue to use available resources to end this pandemic,” Duterte said.