PDEA agents to wear body cameras during anti-drug operations

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 6 (Western Visayas) has distributed body cameras to be worn during anti-drug operations to ensure transparency.

PDEA-6 Director Alex Tablate said Friday that PDEA and the PNP (Philippine National Police) are aiming at transparency and legitimacy of anti-drug operations.

Tablate said a directive has been issued to implement Supreme Court (SC) circular 21-06-08 issued on June 29, 2021, on the “approved rules of the use of body-worn cameras” in the execution of warrants.

The Legal and Prosecution Unit of the PDEA also held a virtual discussion with its personnel from its provincial offices in Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo, and Negros Occidental and the regional operations division Thursday to strengthen implementation of new policy. (AW)

