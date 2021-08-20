Three Filipinos, one Indian share AED1 million prize in Dubai’s Mahzooz draw 

Three Filipinos and an Indian national will share the Dh1 million jackpot prize in the latest Mahzooz draw in Dubai.

The winners matched 5 out of the six winning numbers (3, 5, 7, 20, 24 and 48). They will all receive AED250,000 or approximately PHP3.2 million each.

26 year-old Dominique, a worker in a customer service department of a private company, said that it’s her third time to join the lucky draw, based on a report on Gulf News.

“I was so lucky, I won on my third attempt. I am just 26 and I am going to build my own home because of the winning. I can’t be more grateful,” she added.

Dominique will help her mom to build their house in the Philippines.

Another Filipino winner Randul said it was his second attempt at Mahzooz.

“This is truly a life-changing event that will secure the future of my family. I can’t be more grateful to Mahzooz,” he said.

The 51-year-old OFW has been working in a construction form in Dubai.

Another Pinoy worker in Dubai winner was 45 year-old Armando.

“I am thankful to Mahzooz for giving people an opportunity to live their dreams. I will use the winning for my kids’ education,” Armando told Gulf News.