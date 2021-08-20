RECORD-BREAKER: PH records highest COVID-19 cases with 17,231 

The country has recorded on Friday, August 20, the highest number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The Department of Health (DOH) reported 17,231 new coronavirus cases as the country shifts to a more relaxed modified enhanced community quarantine.

The total now is at 1,807,800, with 123,251 active cases.

There were 5,595 new recoveries increasing the total to 1,653,351. Meantime, 317 people died from the virus increasing the death toll to 31,198.

President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the Inter-Agency Task Force recommendation placing the National Capital Region (NCR) and Laguna under MECQ.

The new quarantine classification will begin on August 21, 2021 until August 31, 2021.

“The IATF likewise approved to put the province of Bataan under MECQ beginning August 23, 2021 until August 31, 2021,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

Roque said that local government units directed improve their vaccination rates, Prevent-Detect-Isolate-Treat-Reintegrate (PDITR) strategies, and observance and compliance to Minimum Public Health Standards.

“Indoor and al-fresco dine-in services, and personal care services including beauty salons, beauty parlors, barbershops and nail spas shall not be allowed in the NCR, Laguna and Bataan,” the statement added.

Also, religious gatherings shall remain virtual in the NCR, Bataan and Laguna according to MECQ guidelines.

“These protocols shall be observed in the aforesaid areas under the inclusive dates they are under MECQ,” it added.