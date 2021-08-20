Latest News

Before Delta spread, 70% Filipinos were optimistic about domestic travel—survey

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Seven in ten Filipinos were optimistic about being able to travel domestically in 2021 before the spread of COVID-19 Delta variant.

Agoda, the online travel booking platform that commissioned the survey, released the findings on August 17. The survey was conducted by market research firm YouGov between June 10 and 14 prior to the first locally transmitted case of the more contagious Delta coronavirus variant.

It found that almost half (or 47%) expect travel to resume domestically, with some restrictions while three in ten Filipinos also expect to travel internationally within travel corridors before the end of the year. Nearly 10% of 1,102 respondents expect to travel freely abroad.

Enric Casals Brufau, vice-president of Agoda’s Southeast Asia Partner Services, in a press statement, that “Filipinos are biting at the bit to travel again. After a year or so of lock downs, there is optimism that domestic travel will be restriction-free before the year’s end.”

Forty-four percent of Filipinos intend to travel within four months of restrictions being lifted and 26% within the first month.  Only 16% plan to put any domestic travel plans on hold until more of the population is vaccinated.

One in two Filipinos from Luzon think they can travel domestically by the end of 2021 with restrictions, with 28% thinking the same for international travel.  Filipinos from Mindanao are most likely to think there will be no travel at all at 22%, compared to the market average of 17%.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

DFA: 13 more Filipinos repatriated from Afghanistan, now in UK

5 mins ago

RECORD-BREAKER: PH records highest COVID-19 cases with 17,231 

20 mins ago

Three Filipinos, one Indian share AED1 million prize in Dubai’s Mahzooz draw 

2 hours ago
arm covid-19 vaccine uae dubai

No prior booking needed: COVID-19 vaccines, booster shots for children and elderly available in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button