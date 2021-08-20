Before Delta spread, 70% Filipinos were optimistic about domestic travel—survey

Seven in ten Filipinos were optimistic about being able to travel domestically in 2021 before the spread of COVID-19 Delta variant.

Agoda, the online travel booking platform that commissioned the survey, released the findings on August 17. The survey was conducted by market research firm YouGov between June 10 and 14 prior to the first locally transmitted case of the more contagious Delta coronavirus variant.

It found that almost half (or 47%) expect travel to resume domestically, with some restrictions while three in ten Filipinos also expect to travel internationally within travel corridors before the end of the year. Nearly 10% of 1,102 respondents expect to travel freely abroad.

Enric Casals Brufau, vice-president of Agoda’s Southeast Asia Partner Services, in a press statement, that “Filipinos are biting at the bit to travel again. After a year or so of lock downs, there is optimism that domestic travel will be restriction-free before the year’s end.”

Forty-four percent of Filipinos intend to travel within four months of restrictions being lifted and 26% within the first month. Only 16% plan to put any domestic travel plans on hold until more of the population is vaccinated.

One in two Filipinos from Luzon think they can travel domestically by the end of 2021 with restrictions, with 28% thinking the same for international travel. Filipinos from Mindanao are most likely to think there will be no travel at all at 22%, compared to the market average of 17%.