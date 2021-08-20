Latest News

Abu Dhabi lifts night stay-home restrictions

The night stay-home restrictions have been ordered to be lifted in Abu Dhabi from today.

An announcement that the stay-home order will cease to operate from August 19 was made by authorities Thursday.

The restrictions remained in place under the National Serialization Programme from midnight to 5 am since July.

According to the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee the programme had achieved its objective.

Authorities thanked the public for their cooperation and advised people to continue adherence to precautionary measures to protect public health and safety.

The stay-home rules were introduced by the emirate on July 19 to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

People would have left their homes to “get essential supplies, such as food and medicine” and had to apply to Abu Dhabi Police for a permit to leave their homes.

The COVID-19 case numbers have declined in the weeks since the rules were introduced with infections declining to rates not seen since 2020.

