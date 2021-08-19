Latest News

2nd highest daily tally: Philippines records 14,895 new COVID-19 infections

The Philippines recorded 14,895 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the second highest daily tally in the country ever since the pandemic started. 

In its August 19 bulletin, the Department of Health (DOH) said total COVID-19 cases in the country now stand at 1,791,003—of this number, 111,720 remain active. 

The DOH also reported 8,248 new recoveries and 258 new deaths, bringing the recovery count and the death toll to 1,648,402 and 30,881 respectively. 

Of the active cases, the DOH said 95.3 percent are mild, 1.8 percent is asymptomatic, 1.3 percent is severe, and 0.87 percent are critical.

