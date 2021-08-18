Philippines to assess each Afghan carefully before granting refugee status

The Philippine authorities will make an evaluation of the threat level before granting refugee status to Afghans who fled their country after Taliban returned to power early this week.

Secretary Menardo Guevarra said there is no limit as to the number of refugees the Philippines could accommodate. He added the evaluation will be made on a “case-by-case or person-to-person basis.”

The Department of Justice Refugees and Stateless Persons Unit will evaluate whether Afghan nationals who will arrive in the Philippines to apply for permanent status as refugees meet the international standards for refugee status.

“If necessary, the National Bureau of Investigation and the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency may be called upon to determine if the applicant poses a threat to national security. Upon determination and grant of refugee status by the DOJ, the Bureau of Immigration will implement the decision and issue the appropriate documentation to the applicant,” he added.

Guevarra’s statement comes after Malacañang said the Philippines is willing to accept Afghan refugees.

The Philippines is adopting “an open-arms policy towards refugees and other persons suffering persecution in their home countries” who include potential Afghan refugees displaced by the current political upheaval in their country.

Scenes of people swarming Kabul airport earlier emerged after the Taliban, took control from the Western-backed Afghan government who offered little resistance. The seizure of power came 20 years after they were ousted by US-led forces from power in 2001. (AW)