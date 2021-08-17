Locsin expresses gratitude to employers of OFWs in Afghanistan

Foreign affairs secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. thanked Tuesday the employers of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Afghanistan for taking them home safely.

“We thank the companies they worked for who kept their promise to take them to safety. We’d appreciated being told the names of those companies because we’d like to thank them,” Locsin said in a tweet, quoting a news article on the arrival of more OFWs from Afghanistan.

Thirty-five Filipinos from Afghanistan have returned to Manila on Tuesday at the NAIA Terminal 1, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported.

They were part of the DFA chartered repatriation flight from Doha, Qatar. The flight carried 238 distressed OFWs including the Filipinos from Afghanistan.

“Upon arrival, the repatriates underwent the appropriate medical protocols as required by the Department of Health-Bureau of Quarantine. They would also be required to undergo quarantine in accordance with the omnibus guidelines established by the Inter-Agency Task Force,” the DFA said in a statement.

“In line with the commitment of the DFA to protect the welfare and well-being of Filipinos overseas, we welcome home this morning 238 distressed OFWs, who have sought repatriation assistance from the Department. The DFA acted decisively and brought them home” Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs Sarah Lou Y. Arriola added. (NM)