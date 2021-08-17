DFA: 35 Filipinos from Afghanistan arrive in Manila

The Department of Foreign Affairs said that 35 Filipinos from Afghanistan have returned to Manila on Tuesday at the NAIA Terminal 1.

They were part of the DFA chartered repatriation flight from Doha, Qatar. The flight carried 238 distressed OFWs including the Filipinos from Afghanistan.

In an earlier statement, the DFA said that the Filipinos were repatriated through the efforts of private companies to evacuate them from Afghanistan to Doha.

In addition to the flight home, the repatriaties also received USD 200 financial assistance.

“Upon arrival, the repatriates underwent the appropriate medical protocols as required by the Department of Health-Bureau of Quarantine. They would also be required to undergo quarantine in accordance with the omnibus guidelines established by the Inter-Agency Task Force,” the DFA said in a statement.

“In line with the commitment of the DFA to protect the welfare and well-being of Filipinos overseas, we welcome home this morning 238 distressed OFWs, who have sought repatriation assistance from the Department. The DFA acted decisively and brought them home” Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs Sarah Lou Y. Arriola added. (TDT)