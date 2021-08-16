KNOW THE LAW: Abandoned vehicle owners to face AED 3,000 fine in Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality has reminded the public that leaving vehicles abandoned can lead to a fine of AED 3,000.

The Municipality wrote several posts stating that it was continuing with its efforts to raise awareness on how people can help preserve the civic and aesthetic appearance in Abu Dhabi and its suburbs.

RELATED STORY: Ras Al Khaimah impounds 820 abandoned cars

In addition, the municipality also said that the fine would be reduced by 50 percent if paid within a month of it being imposed.

Authorities reminded motorists that abandoned cars are being seized by the municipality and are being kept at the booking yards of Al Mafraq Industrial (next to Dynatrade Company) and Bani Yas East 15 (opposite Yas Mart). (AW)